AMCHAM’s inherent business and diplomatic ties makes it an unlikely and impartial elections observer

Dear Editor,

The role of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in the 2020 Guyana elections, particularly its enlistment of observers, raises important questions about impartiality. While AMCHAM presented its involvement as a commitment to transparency and democracy, several factors suggest that true neutrality could not be expected as noted on its website.

First, AMCHAM’s primary mission is to promote U.S.-Guyana trade and investment. Given the significant economic and political stakes in Guyana’s natural resources, including oil, the organization may have had an inherent preference for a government that aligns with U.S. business interests. This alone raises concerns about bias.

Second, AMCHAM works closely with the U.S. Embassy and other Western diplomatic entities that took strong positions on the election outcome. The open support of these foreign actors for the opposition made it difficult for AMCHAM to present itself as an independent observer.

Additionally, AMCHAM’s funding and affiliations with corporate and diplomatic interests create the potential for influence, whether direct or indirect. In such a highly contested election, it is reasonable to question whether its observers could provide a truly objective assessment. Moreover, AMCHAM does not have a long-standing history of electoral monitoring like the Carter Center or the European Union Observer Mission.

Its sudden engagement in the 2020 elections, especially given the alignment of its statements with those of foreign embassies, suggests its role may not have been purely neutral.

While AMCHAM’s participation was framed as a contribution to democracy, its inherent business and diplomatic ties make it unlikely that it could have been an entirely impartial observer. Given the significance of free and fair elections in Guyana’s democratic process, the role of such organizations must be scrutinized to ensure genuine transparency. In conclusion, I am looking forward to hearing statements from observers attached to the Carter Center and the European Union Observer Mission, as their long-standing credibility in election monitoring may offer a more balanced perspective on what truly transpired.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard