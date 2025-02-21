Negotiating Georgetown’s congested roads

Dear Editor,

Bill has driven in some mad places but Guyana drivers take several biscuits. On a macro level 10,000 extra vehicles registered in the first five months of 2024.You cannot just keep throwing motorized metal at the roads. Something has to give. Usually drivers’ tempers. It’s a sign of prosperity that so many people have cars but do families of four really need a car each? Twenty years ago on a Luton council estate I could not move for cars parked willy nilly everywhere. How long before GT gets like that?

I know it is an open sore but there really is no substitute for parking meters or similar. You see cars parked in the most unsuitable places. Parking tickets and fines work. So too the ideas of low emission zones and heavy lorries in a limited window only. Drivers will whinge about congestion zones at first but they get used and obey them. London is so much cleaner air now. Do we have to share the road space 24/7 with sand and other heavy lorries? They can intimidate other road users. Why not restrict their operation to certain non-peak hours. Again expect a whingeton but that dies down.

I love seeing the GPF in their white gloves directing traffic. But, why only at peak hours and why not arm all of them with instant fine powers. No ‘small pieces’ expected. Many more cops on motorbikes cruising the highways and byways with blue lights and fining powers. And special traffic courts seven days a week with ‘wanna’ be judges and total freedom to pursue whoever they are. Driving is deeply personal. Difficult to co-ordinate but it’s also intensely social. You rely on others being sensible and rational. That’s where Guydrivers fall down. Ah well some soi disant guru may ascend from heaven and mitigate this hell. Meanwhile just be very careful out there.

Sincerely,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform Mair