No record or coordinates for a deceased in the Kildonan cemetery could be found

Dear Editor,

In many western countries cemeteries are gardens. Beautifully landscaped spaces where residents can go and read a book or have a picnic. Weddings too. Not so in Guyana. Cemeteries are dump sites. Swamp sites and mini forests. A few years ago there was a workshop at Cave Hill Campus of the UWI on “Rights of Passage”. Professors from various Universities’ Department of Anthropology presented their scholarship in Papers and Films. Dr. Kean Gibson presented on our Le Repentir Cemetery with photos. That cemetery depiction was a national disgrace.

But the landscape is not the only or major atrocity occurring at cemeteries across Guyana. I recently visited the Kildonan Village Council Office to try to locate my mother’s grave. I was shocked to learn that this office like many public offices do not have a computerized system. Thus there is no Grid of which Row and Column my mother or anyone is located. Such order and accountability exists in Barbados. No problem. Guyana is in transformational stage.

Asked how the government accounts for revenue from this facility and I was shown a Ledger/Log Book with Burial and Land Tax and all and sundry altogether. No record of my mother’s and none of other persons can be presented because the burial business/accounts don’t record by name of deceased. Again, not a major problem in such an economy as ours.

However, the real crux arose when there is no way of showing who and how many remains are in Kildonan cemetery. There is no record that my mother was interned there. I can’t locate her. The space is a mini forest. The dam for ingress and egress is swampy half way. The approach and entrance is littered with garbage and construction waste just as for Le Repentir. Moreover, the remains of others were brought into Guyana and entombed and that too has no record in the Village Office at Kildonan.

This is an issue of government revenue or lack of. Kildonan Cemetery is such an open sepulchre that funeral entourages just roll in and roll out remains, most times unknown to the Village Office, I am told. Editor, people go missing from home on land and allegedly at sea. How does the government of Guyana account for where all its deceased persons are? What utter lawlessness!!

Sincerely,

Kim Sheron