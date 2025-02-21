Bucks’ Portis Jr handed 25-game suspension after positive drug test

(Reuters) – The NBA suspended Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr without pay for 25 games yesterday after he tested positive for banned substance Tramadol, a pain medication the 30-year-old said he took by mistake.

The NBA said Portis Jr’s suspension would begin with Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to the International Testing Agency, Tramadol is a synthetic opioid pain medication on the prohibited list which can enhance physical performance.

Portis Jr, who won the NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021, had been averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 46 appearances this season.

“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” Portis Jr said in a statement.

“During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time.”

Mark Bartelstein, the CEO of Priority Sports & Entertainment which represents Portis Jr, said the forward took the wrong medication.

“Bobby unintentionally took a pain medication called Tramadol, thinking he was taking a pain medication called Toradol,” Bartelstein told Reuters.

“Toradol is an approved pain medication that he has used previously and that teams and players use for pain and inflammation at times. Tramadol, however, is not an approved pain medication.

“The Tramadol pill he took came from an assistant of his, with a valid prescription for the painkiller, which he mistakenly told Bobby was Toradol… This has been incredibly difficult for him, but he will accept this penalty with grace.”

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Portis Jr and the team would accept the punishment.

“But we 100% support Bobby. Together we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team,” Horst said.

“He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return.”