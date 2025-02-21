Jayson Tatum logs triple-double as Celtics trounce 76ers

(Field Level Media) Payton Pritchard scored 28 points off the bench and Jayson Tatum recorded a triple-double Thursday as the Boston Celtics stormed out of the All-Star break with a 124-104 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Pritchard made eight of his team’s 24 3-pointers, helping Boston win its seventh straight game away from TD Garden and fourth in a row overall. The Celtics improved to a league-best 23-6 on the road as Tatum finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jaylen Brown (20 points), Kristaps Porzingis (17) and Derrick White (16 points, 10 rebounds) also made solid contributions for the defending champs. Jrue Holiday returned after missing the previous four games with a shoulder ailment, and he contributed eight points in 20 minutes. Paul George had 17 points to pace Philadelphia, which has lost six games in a row. Tyrese Maxey (16 points), Kelly Oubre Jr. (16) and Joel Embiid (15) were among the other top scorers for the Sixers.