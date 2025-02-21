Pacers score 50 points in 2nd quarter, defeat Grizzlies

(Field Level Media) Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and nine assists as the Indiana Pacers rode a 50-point second quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 127-113 in Indianapolis last night.

Myles Turner racked up 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin both contributed 16 points each.

Haliburton had an injury scare when he sustained a right shoulder contusion while crashing into a courtside camera operator late in the third quarter, before coming back on in the fourth. Desmond Bane scored 23 points for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points, and Jaylen Wells added 17. Ja Morant posted 12 points and six assists but had five turnovers and shot 4 of 15 from the field. Indiana started sluggishly, missing its first seven shots and looking out of sync at both ends as Memphis turned a 12-2 head start into a 20-7 lead.

The Pacers closed the deficit to 33-28 at the beginning of the second quarter before emphatically putting the Grizzlies to the sword. Indiana pinched its first lead, 48-46, on an Aaron Nesmith bucket and continued to dominate the Grizzlies.

Turner, held scoreless in the opening frame, scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the second period, while Haliburton added 10 points and three assists in the frame.

The Pacers hit 16 of 23 from the floor and had no turnovers for the quarter, which they dominated 50-26 to motor ahead 78-59 at half-time.

It was the third 50-point quarter in franchise history.

Indiana’s advantage blew out to 85-59 before Memphis forged a spirited fightback.

A stunning 28-6 surge slashed Indiana’s lead right back to 91-87.

Obi Toppin ended the Pacers’ rut and their buffer eased out. Indiana led 102-91 with a quarter left to play.

The Grizzlies could make no inroads in the fourth.

Nembhard’s dynamic defense on Morant, Turner’s rim protection and Siakam’s one-legged banked three in the closing moments were the fourth-quarter highlights for Indiana down the stretch.