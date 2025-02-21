Undisputed boxing champion Shields suspended in Michigan after marijuana test

(Reuters) – American boxer Claressa Shields, the undisputed world champion in three weight classes, has been suspended and is under investigation after testing positive for marijuana following her victory over heavyweight Danielle Perkins in Michigan.

The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission suspended the 29-year-old athlete from competing in the state after an ‘oral fluid sample’ taken after the fight on February 2 showed the presence of marijuana, which is banned in competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“Ms. Shields’ conduct as a licensed professional boxer constitutes an immediate threat to the integrity of professional boxing, the public interest, and the welfare and safety of professional athletes,” the Michigan Commission said on Thursday.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO), which does not have the authority to suspend boxers, has requested a “show notice” from Shields to provide an explanation. The Michigan Commission is also conducting its own investigation to determine if disciplinary action is necessary.

Shields, the only boxer to hold every major world title – WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO – in three weight classes and a two-time Olympic gold medallist, took to social media last week posting, “Clean athletes win”.

Under the World Boxing Council Clean Boxing Program, both Shields and Perkins have been tested by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA).