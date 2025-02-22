The need for a caring village

In last week’s column the sexual abuse of Guyanese children was discussed. I shared a few recent cases. In one of those cases a thirteen-year-old girl died by suicide and there were allegations about sexual abuse. In another case a teacher was accused of raping a student. There was a pregnant 12-year-old girl in another case who was allegedly abused by her stepfather. Her sister who is younger is also said to have been abused by the stepfather.

Unfortunately, child sexual abuse in Guyana is not a rare occurrence. The paths that lead to some people becoming depraved adults are marred by trauma and often rooted in the sexual abuse they experienced as children. It is a rampant occurrence that is unfortunately encouraged, excused and perpetuated by too many.

There was another disturbing incident that came to light this week. This case not only exposed the growing degeneracy in this society but also exposed that even those who mean well can exploit abuse victims and that families often fail their children.