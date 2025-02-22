Belle West woman who was beaten died from natural causes – autopsy

Shameeza Mohamed, 40, who succumbed a few days after she was chopped in her forehead and badly beaten, died from natural causes.

This is according to the post-mortem examination conducted on her remains by government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Ezekiel Funeral Home yesterday.

The results showed the cause of death as severe anaemia, acute gastric ulcers and cirrhosis of the liver.

Mohamed of Belle West, West Bank Demerara was being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital for the liver disease.

She died at the West Demerara Regional Hospital on Monday last. After the attack, the police had taken her to the hospital for treatment but she took her own discharge.

While at home, she was unable to eat and her condition had apparently gotten worse. On Sunday, she was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where it was found that she had developed hypoxia (low oxygen saturation levels).

At the time of the attack, the woman was rescuing her daughter, Selena Samaroo, 23, after her partner, Parsuram Arjune, 29, had reportedly abused her.

The abuse started around 3 am at the couple’s Patentia, WBD home where they had been consuming alcohol.

Samaroo escaped in a taxi to her mother’s house. Arjune reportedly followed her and at around 6 am he managed to push his way into the house.

He refused to leave and later more conflicts erupted and he started allegedly abusing Samaroo again.

Mohamed had told this newspaper that she asked him to stop beating her daughter. During the confrontation, he allegedly dealt Mohamed the chop with a knife from her own kitchen and started beating her.

She sustained injuries to her face, ears and hands. Samaroo escaped and got a neighbour to take her to La Grange Police Station where she made a report.

The police arrived and arrested Arjune. He was charged two days later at the Wales Magistrate’s Court with unlawfully wounding Samaroo.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison until February 26.

Police had said in a release that “…due to the unavailability of the medical at the time – he was only charged for the injuries Ms. Samaroo suffered” and not in relation to Mohamed.