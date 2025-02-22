Body found in Sussex St canal

At about 11:00 am yesterday, an unknown caller contacted the Ruimveldt Police Station and reported that a body was seen floating in the Sussex Street canal, in the vicinity of Curtis and Campbell streets, Albouystown.

The police said in a press release that the scene was visited by Police ranks, and on arrival, the body was seen partially submerged in the canal, facing downward and partially covered by moss. The body was retrieved from the canal and observed to be in an advanced stage of decomposition. The body was examined and no marks of violence were seen. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Several persons were questioned as investigations continue.