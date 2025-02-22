CARICOM leaders condemn shooting of Guyanese soldiers on Cuyuni

Leaders of the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM) yesterday condemned the shooting of six Guyanese soldiers from the Venezuelan side of the Cuyuni River on February 17th.

When CARICOM Chairman and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, was asked by Stabroek News about the issue, she said a statement will be forthcoming. She made the disclosure at the close of summit news conference in Barbados, where the regional bloc met to discuss pressing matters in the region.

“A statement will go out condemning the shootings as well as continuing to express solidarity with Guyana,” she said when asked by Stabroek News.