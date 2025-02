Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are seeking an urgent meeting with United States President, Donald Trump, CARICOM Chairman, the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley said yesterday.

She told a news conference at the end of their 48th regular summit in Barbados that they were in contact with the relevant persons in the US government to seek an urgent meeting with the American leader.

“The President and the Secre-tary of State,” Mottley clarified.