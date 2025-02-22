Consultation held in Region One on environmental education curriculum

As part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability in the region while raising awareness about the importance of protecting local ecosystems, the Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS) has launched Year Two of the Education and Awareness Programme on the Barima Mora Passage, an initiative funded by SBM Offshore Guyana, a GMCS release has stated.

To this end, GMCS initiated vital consultations with educators in the Barima Mora Passage (BMP) area, Mabaruma, and Hosororo earlier this month, to develop and pilot an environmental education curriculum.

Attending the consultations were 14 teachers from riverain schools, including Black Water Primary, Lower Kaituma Primary, St Anselm’s Primary, Unity Square Primary, Aruka Primary, St Cyprian’s Primary, and St Peter & Paul Primary, along with three teachers from Hosororo Primary, two from North West Secondary, and four representatives from the Region 1 Department of Education. The workshop was held at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) boardroom in Mabaruma.