Desinco now Acado Guyana

…as part of wider Agostini Group

Desinco Limited has been rebranded and the company is now known as Acado Guyana.

Acado Guyana is part of the wider Agostini Ltd of Trinidad and Tobago group as a result of Desinco’s joint venture with Goddard Enterprises of Barbados.

Desinco, founded over thirty years ago by Frank DeAbreu and Deomattie DeAbreu as a small family-owned business, said in a press release yesterday that the name change comes as part of a larger rebranding exercise undertaken by Agostini Limited.

This rebrand, according to the release, establishes a new shared logo and brand identity for Desinco Limit-ed, unifying it under one visual identity for the first time. Desinco Limited became part of the Group in 2015 through its joint venture with Goddard Enterprises of Barbados. As part of the rebranding, the release said Acado Guyana will share the Agostini Group logo in a warm orange, which features four leaf-like shapes, representing employees, partners, customers, and communities. “They come together to create a spark of innovation and growth—the driving force behind the Group,” the release said.

Speaking of the rebranding initiative, Acado Guyana CEO, Alicia DeAbreu, said, “We have been part of the fabric of Guyana for a long time, and even though our name has changed, we are committed to honouring that legacy in unique ways. As part of the wider Agostini Group, and specifically its Acado companies, we have been able to grow, expand and better serve our community. This rebrand strengthens our position for future growth and reinforces our regional identity.” The release said that this new chapter for Acado Guyana “underscores its position as part a wider regional presence, and the value of strong partnerships with the common purpose of improving lives through the building of strong, sustainable, and innovative businesses that serve as the benchmark for success.”

The release described Acado as embodying the vibrant spirit of Caribbean commerce and community and is a symbol of the warmth of our region and a commitment to excellence. Like the vendors who engage in rich, colourful conversations with their customers, DeAbreu said “we are committed to bringing people and products together across the region. The name Acado comes from our ‘can-do attitude,’ which has allowed companies within this sector to reach across the Caribbean with our products. It also connects us to our core, our markets (Mercatus and Mercado are the Latin and Spanish words for market). As Acado, we are more than just a business. We are a staple and an experience. Our brands create moments of delight and satisfaction, adding value to the everyday experiences of our customers.”

Earlier this month Agostini Limited itself emerged from a rebranding. It was previously known as Agostini’s Limited.

The release said Agostini is a publicly traded company listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) and operating across three main sectors: Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Consumer Products and Energy and Industrial. Its operations, the release says, span 10 regional markets making it one of the largest distribution companies within the region with clients in over 30 countries and 3,500 employees. Group operations have traditionally been conducted through more than 20 companies, inclusive of brands with strong community ties.