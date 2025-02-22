GDF completes advanced medical training with overseas partners

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF), in partnership with the US Embassy Cross Functional Team (CFT) and the Global Surgical Medical Support Group (GSMSG), recently concluded a three-day advanced medical training programme at the Coast Guard Training Base in Kingston.
The initiative aimed to enhance the medical proficiency of GDF ranks by providing hands-on training with cutting-edge medical technology. A release from the GDF said that throughout the intensive training, participants engaged with advanced medical equipment designed to improve their ability to respond to both combat-related injuries and humanitarian medical emergencies.