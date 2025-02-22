Guyana losing oil $$ to Bahamas due to gov’t negligence – Ram

Pointing to what he called the absurdity of The Bahamas profiting off of Guyana’s oil through the application of a 15% minimum tax on ExxonMobil, commentator Christopher Ram has blasted the government for not ensuring this country is paid its fair share.

In the 153rd instalment of his oil column in Stabroek News, Ram yesterday said that the development would be almost comical were it not so devastatingly costly to Guyana.

The Bahamas will be gaining by adopting the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Develop-ment’s (OECD) Pillar Two framework which ensures that multinational enterprises such as ExxonMobil pay a minimum tax of 15%. ExxonMobil has a holding company registered in The Bahamas which covers operations in Guyana.