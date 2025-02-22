Indian President accepts credentials of new Guyana High Commissioner

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Inter-national Cooperation in a press release yesterday said that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu had accepted the credentials of Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of India

He presented his credentials on Thurs-day in New Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The release said that President Murmu, in her remarks, highlighted that ‘India and Guyana are connected by virtue of history and the strong bonds of culture, traditions, and shared values.’ Murmu also conveyed her government’s intention to further strengthen relations between Guyana and India along the lines expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent visit here. The President extended best wishes to Seeraj for a successful tenure.

According to the release, Seeraj, in his remarks, spoke of Guyana’s and India’s strong and dynamic relationship, bound together by “shared heritage, values, and people-to-people ties, which continues to grow considerably, particularly in recent years with multiple and reciprocal high-level visits.” On this, he referenced the visits of the First Lady of Guyana and the Minister of Health, who are currently on official duties in India.

Seeraj, the release said, also noted the significant cooperation between Guyana and India in areas of agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, defence, ICT, and climate action. He thanked the government and people of India for the outstanding contributions India has made to the advancement of Guyana’s development.

Seeraj is Guyana’s eighth High Com-missioner to India since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966.