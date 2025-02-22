Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad earn top honours at Young Environmental Scientists competition

Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago earned top honours at the recently concluded 2024-25 Young Environmental Scientists (YES) Competition, which celebrates the ingenuity of students across the region in tackling sustainability challenges.

The winners of the competition were announced in a release from Macmillan Education Caribbean, which explained that the competition encouraged young minds to develop practical solutions that address environmental issues within their communities, inspired by Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The release noted that this year’s competition saw strong participation from schools across the Caribbean. with students from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and Guyana earning top honours.