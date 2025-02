Yohance Yarris who was shot by police on Thursday afternoon remains hospitalised in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

The 22-year-old man who police say was wanted over a series of armed robberies, was shot on Thursday afternoon at Rasville, Georgetown.

Police say that Yarris, known as ‘Too Cute’, an unemployed resident of Rasville, was shot by ranks after they came under fire. Yarris was shot in the chest and is presently a patient at the GPH under police guard.