Mandela Ave hotel with 245 rooms launched

The 245-room Royal Inter-national Hotel on Mandela Avenue in which businessman Jason Wang is the key figure last evening celebrated its grand opening with a display of cultural performances.

The hotel, which had been under construction on and off for about 10 years, adds to Guyana’s growing tourism and hospitality sector.

The majority of the hotel’s local staff comes from nearby D’Urban Backlands, offering a unique blend of expertise and cultural understanding to the guest experience.

The evening began with a ribbon cutting ceremony, then the guests were ushered outside for the unveiling of the plaque, and then finally for the cultural aspect of the evening, guests were encouraged to relocate to the 6th floor to the Hotel’s ballroom.

Among the speakers at the event was Gerry Gouveia Jr., Vice Chair of the Private Sector Com-mission, who highlighted the hotel’s importance as not just a business venture but as a symbol of growth, vision, and opportunity for Guyana. Gouveia praised the forward-thinking of Wang, the hotel’s owner, emphasizing how his investments are fostering crucial partnerships between Guyanese and international businesses, including Chinese enterprises.

“As we all know, Guyana is in the midst of an economic revolution, particularly driven by the oil and gas sector. But oil is not our only future. Sus-tainable growth depends on diversification, and tourism plays a pivotal role,” Gouveia said, underscoring the importance of expanding infrastructure and services in the tourism sector.

The hotel’s opening comes at a time when Guy-ana is positioning itself as a hub for global business conferences, energy summits, and world-class sporting events.

Tebogah Christian, the Chief Financial Officer at G-Invest, also congratulated the hotel’s management team, acknowledging the investment’s significant economic impact.

“The construction of this hotel has created over 250 local jobs, and we’re already seeing the economic ripple effects through the support businesses that have emerged as a result,” Christian said. He noted the numerous opportunities generated for local suppliers, transport providers, and artisans, all benefiting from the hotel’s operations.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek News, Wang, the Managing Director of the hotel, shared his excitement about the success of the recently held Energy Conference which allowed him to host many guests at his hotel.

“We were pleased with the turnout for the energy conference,” said Wang. “It was a significant event for us, especially since we just had a self-opening event beforehand. Now, we’re officially opening, and it’s an exciting time.”

Wang also provided insight into the hotel’s operations, confirming that it boasts 245 rooms and is backed by a partnership between three key inves-tors: R&S Investments Inc., Wright International Hotel and Restaurant Inc and Shi-E Corporation.

Addressing the cost to build the hotel, Wang said, “I can’t give you a precise answer to that difficult question. But we do spend a lot of time ensuring everything runs smoothly for our guests.”

The Royal International Hotel offers an array of facilities, including a gym, conference centre, gaming lounge, and a range of dining options. The hotel is close to key cultural and historical landmarks.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, also delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the government’s commitment to expanding the country’s tourism infrastructure. Phillips commended the opening of the hotel, highlighting it as an essential part of the government’s broader vision to enhance Guyana’s attractiveness as a world-class destination for business and tourism.

“This hotel represents more than just a physical building. It is a symbol of Guyana’s growing reputation as a premier destination in the Caribbean and South America,” Phillips stated. He also noted that the hotel contributes to the government’s ambitious goal of adding 2,000 new rooms to the country’s hospitality sector over the next five years, ensuring Guyana remains competitive in the international tourism market.

As the evening continued, guests were treated to a vibrant cultural performance showcasing Guyana’s rich heritage, adding a special touch to the celebration.

Construction of the hotel commenced in 2015 and was expected to be completed by 2019 but due to changes in investors it was delayed and then hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial plan was to construct a hotel with 150 rooms but having found a new investor an additional 95 rooms were added.