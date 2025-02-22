President meets with head of Arise Group

President Irfaan Ali met with the CEO and founder of the Arise Group, Gagan Gupta, on the sidelines of the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM on Thursday morning in Barbados.

During the meeting, which was facilitated through the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), discussions focused on potential development projects in agriculture, infrastructure and climate services.

A release from the Office of the President said that the Arise Group is one of Africa’s largest infrastructure investment platforms that designs, builds, finances, and manages infrastructure projects.