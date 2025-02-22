Questions grow over police riverain patrols

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken yesterday said that he is awaiting details from a comprehensive investigation that was launched into the death of Lance Corporal Jermaine Batson in the Puruni River.

Hicken made this disclosure to Stabroek News when asked about the safety concerns raised about ranks conducting riverain patrols without safety equipment.

The body of Batson was discovered at about 14.00 hours on Thursday about 100 yards from where the boat he was in, sank in the Puruni River on Wednesday.

At about 11:45 am, while navigating upstream, the boat’s engine cut off, causing water to enter the vessel and leading to a partial sinking. As the boat began to sink, Batson jumped into the river. After clinging to a branch he was apparently swept away by the current. He did not have on a life jacket.