Soldier robbed of motorbike at gunpoint

The police are investigating an armed robbery on Terrie McCalmon, a 21-year-old Private of the Guyana Defence Force during which his motorcycle was taken.

The motorcycle carried a Trade Plate (MR 2) and was valued at $495,000. The robbery in Sophia occurred at about 8.30 pm.

Enquiries disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, the victim was standing in front of his yard cleaning his motorcycle when he was approached by the perpetrator. The perpetrator pointed the gun at the victim and demanded that he hand over his motorcycle.

The victim became fearful for his life and he ran into his yard leaving the motorcycle (with the key in the ignition). The perpetrator then mounted the victim’s motorcycle, rode away in an eastern direction.

Investigations are in progress.