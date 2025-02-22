Teacher shot during robbery at Turkeyen

A teacher was shot on Thursday morning during a robbery in his yard while he and his wife were working on a Mashramani costume.

The police yesterday said in a statement that they are investigating an armed robbery on Shawn Thomas, a 53-year-old teacher from Turkeyen, which occurred at about 4.55 am. Thomas was robbed of $250,000 and then shot in his thigh by the bandit.

Investigations revealed, the police said, that on the date and time mentioned, the victim and his wife were in their yard at Turkeyen which is fenced with concrete, constructing a costume for Mashramani.