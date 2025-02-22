Trinidad Coast Guard officer goes down with narco-sub

(Trinidad Express) The Coast Guard is confirming the dramatic incident which has resulted in the loss of an officer who may have become trapped inside a vessel intercepted out at seas.

As of last evening, the search was still ongoing for the unnamed officer, who the Express has been able to identify as Able Season Simon.

In an official statement from the Coast Guard, it did not say what time of vessel was intercepted and where the interception was made.

A Coast Guard official with knowledge of the incident has described the vessel as a semi-submersible used to moved large amounts of narcotics.

The following is the statement from the Coast Guard:

On 20 February 2025, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) participated in a multinational exercise aimed at conducting a boarding operation on a vessel of interest. The vessel was intercepted by a Coast Guard patrol boat, and three foreign nationals were removed and taken aboard the patrol boat for safekeeping, as the vessel of interest had begun taking on water.

While the foreign nationals were being transferred, two members of the Coast Guard remained on board the vessel of interest. One of the Coast Guard sailors attempted to determine if there were any other persons onboard; however, the rough seas caused the vessel to submerge suddenly. The sailor who had remained above deck was thrown into the water, while the other became trapped inside as the vessel sank from sight.

Attempts were made to secure lines to the sinking vessel, but these proved futile due to its size.

The Coast Guardsman who was thrown into the water was quickly retriev-ed, and search efforts are ongoing for the unaccounted sailor.

The Trinidad and Toba-go Coast Guard remains committed to combatting transnational crime and securing our maritime borders. Further details on the incident will be provided as the situation develops.