Trinidad  greencard holders, naturalised US citizens fear deportation

(Trinidad Guardian) There is growing unease among Trinidad and Tobago nationals living in the United States during President Donald Trump’s second term, as many fear mass deportations.

While one individual, T&T immigration activist Ravi Ragbir, received clemency from former President Joe Biden on his final day in office, Solange James—whose brother faced deportation during Trump’s first term—warns that no one is truly safe.

During his inauguration address on January 20, Trump declared: “All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”

He signed a series of executive orders to enforce this directive.

But Solange and her brother Trevor’s experience during his first term (2017–2021) painted a different picture.

The siblings grew up in San Fernando before migrating to the US, earning degrees, and building their lives. Trevor attended St Benedict’s College, Solange went to St Joseph’s Convent, and their younger brother attended Presentation College.

They left for the US after completing secondary school.

Trevor pursued higher education in North Carolina, where he built a life. He is married, and his wife has two children who, at the time of his detention, were just four and two years old.

He was working as a marketing executive at the Marriott Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained him on June 5, 2019.

“It was not attached to a criminal case or anything of the sort. They said that he did not show up for an immigration court matter. And I’m going to also add that he wasn’t aware that he had an immigration court matter,” Solange said.

According to Solange, Trevor spent nine months in a detention centre in Lumpkin, Georgia—miles away from his home—while she, his family, and his attorneys fought for his release.

He was eventually freed on a US$5,000 cash bond on March 13, 2020, and his removal order was dismissed by the courts in January 2023.

Now, with Trump beginning his second term, Solange remains deeply concerned.

“I don’t feel like I am even safe as a naturalised citizen.”

She described the ordeal as deeply traumatic for her family, and urged others to be cautious.

“I wish I could honestly tell you something that would sound like a message of hope. But I feel like my words fall so far short. You truly do not have equal protection under the law here as a greencard holder.”

Meanwhile, in New York, Ravi Ragbir who was detained by ICE on January 11, 2018, faced deportation since 2006 after serving two and a half years in prison for wire fraud following his 2001 conviction.

Originally from T&T, he migrated to the US in 1991 and became a lawful permanent resident in 1994. Since his release, he has dedicated himself to advocating for vulnerable immigrant communities in New York and New Jersey.

Ragbir admitted that he fears his activism could once again make him a target for ICE, but he remains committed to his work.

This includes his fight for US veteran Marlon Parris, who is currently facing deportation.

“My goal is to stop people from being deported. But the crisis is to get him released from detention as we work to stop his deportation.”

Ragbir also warned T&T nationals—particularly those in the Muslim community—to be extra cautious, as they could be targeted by ICE.

He urged those eligible to apply for US citizenship, as soon as possible, and called on the T&T government to ensure that deportation laws are upheld correctly.

On Wednesday, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said, “we do not stand to receive the prospect of mass deportations at this time.”