Rumours of this impending deal at GuySuCo should have caught the Vice-President’s attention by now

Dear Editor,

I record my deep concerns on GuySuCo’s treatment of an array of grave financial management issues in 2025 as reported to me. It is my duty to report on them and therefore I am calling on the Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo to intervene urgently.

The immediate trigger for my profound concern is the intention of the Corporation to purchase several OLD cane harvesters from a so-called “friends and family” of a person close to GuySuCo for over $70 million. Now this begs the question, never in the history of GuySuCo was old equipment bought, it has always been brand new equipment that comes with a warranty and a training program to ensure the system can integrate the machine into the massive system within GuySuCo.

Not so today in GuySuCo, it is all about the payout to “friends and family” to add old steel to the GuySuCo graveyard, while plundering the Treasury. It is understood that this senior Board Member forced senior technicians in the system to agree to the purchase, at their personal and professional discomfort. Still, these technicians allegedly are extremely uncomfortable with one of them asking the Corporation for his early retirement so he can save his reputation and get away from these nefarious, crooked activities at GuySuCo being pushed by this senior Board Member. In the process, the CEO is being marginalised by the Minister and this Senior Board Member, although they all are members of the PPP.

This is not what the people voted the PPP into office to do and soon you will see how people will line up to express their lack of confidence in the PPP’s financial management of the country’s affairs on several projects, especially in the Ministry of Agriculture. Just listen to the voices of the people of Black Bush Polder and you will see what a failure Zulfikar Mustapha is as the Minister of Agriculture.

Once again, we find ourselves facing an existential crisis in GuySuCo, with the Minister of Agriculture telling the National Assembly that the Corporation will produce 100,000 MT of sugar and we are now finding out the Corporation will fall short by over 40,000 MT because there is not enough cane on the ground. All this pappy show to buy “old iron” from “friends and family” by this crooked senior Board Member in my humble opinion, is another act to make a last lash and last haul before the minority Government comes in 2026.

Isn’t it a good thing we are going to have a minority Government in the next elections? No one in Government is listening. Just look at what a mess they created with the 100,000 cash grant?

Sincerely,

Mrs. Emily Lorrimer