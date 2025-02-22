The ‘Defence in Depth’ document provides a roadmap to populate and create a secondary line of defence for Essequibo

Dear Editor,

On the birth anniversary of Linden Forbes Burnham at the Mausoleum, the current leader of the People’s National Congress emphasized Burnham’s dedication to reforming the educational system. This reform aims to better prepare our young people for a world characterized by rapid scientific and technological advancements. I would like to connect Burnham’s demand for free education from kindergarten to University, with a recently published critical report by the World Bank (Stabroek News, Feb 20, 2025). Dr. Jerry Jailall pointed out the World Bank report highlighted a significant crisis extant in the educational system across the Caribbean, including Guyana.

The report drew to our attention “the Caribbean’s education system, labelling it as being in a state of crisis and warning of severe consequences if urgent reforms are not implemented. During a webinar on Monday, senior officials from the World Bank laid bare the systemic inadequacies plaguing Caribbean schools, highlighting outdated teaching practices, ill-equipped infrastructure, and widening educational inequities. They stressed the need for significant financial investment and enhanced teacher support to reverse the region’s educational decline.”

Speaking with parents, students, teachers, concerned citizens and observers we may have already lost a generation, the mediocrity and unhappy response, and a warped understanding of the importance of education to national development. Editor, this includes the prevalent mindset in many areas that evaluates education solely based on the number of subjects students can complete at the primary and secondary levels. Those who truly understand the purpose of education can see the absurdity, and folly of this approach.

But Editor and Citizens, what is bothersome, what is destructive is that at the rate we are going, the children of our Amerindians, enslaved Africans, and children of Indentured Chinese, Indians and Portuguese will soon be made subservient second-class citizens to the same group and mindset that exploited the human and natural resources throughout imperial colonialism. I would like to connect two events that occurred this week: the incident involving six Guyana Defence Force ranks (GDF) who were shot at the Cuyuni River and the policeman suspected to have drowned during Puruni River Patrol. Here I will not address any inadequacies, such as communication issues, as those have already been dealt with.

I wish, however, to refer to a document prepared in the early 80s titled “Defence in Depth.” This initiative involved students from our secondary and tertiary institutions, National Service members, the People’s Militia and skilled individuals who were eager to participate in a comprehensive settlement program, particularly along our eastern and western borders. The aim was to grant large tracts of land to young men, women and couples, providing them with the means to establish settlements and cooperatives. This included offering them infrastructure, access to water and electricity, community services, and other resources , enabling them to produce food and minerals using land, air, sea and river.

This letter is not meant to provide extensive details; however, I would like to clarify that we previously lacked the financial resources to advance this project of Defence and Development. Now that we have ample funding available, it would be beneficial for this administration to review that document. Necessary adjustments should involve the nation and Guyanese abroad in this exciting and productive venture. This document may be gathering dust somewhere in the Presidential Complex. What with the attitude of our neighbours to the east and west? I remember writing this bit of wisdom at the end of this confidential document that “you lose what you don’t use. “

If the Government is truly interested in the long term development of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and now that the financial constraints are no longer an issue, let us be courageous and bold. It is time to set aside the origins of the idea of “Defence in Depth.” Let us together, I repeat together take a brave step forward; after all, victory favours the brave. Mr. President, Mr. Leader of the Opposition, I urge that we sit around a round-table, like King Arthur and his Knights. Let us forget past grievances and stories and put aside the narrative of who failed to act. Our goal should be to leave behind a legacy for future generations – one of a country that is free, knowledgeable of its history, and capable of moving past nepotism and corruption. Together, let us march into a future filled with harmony, prosperity and abundance. ‘HAPPY MASHRAMANI’ – celebrating after hard work and harvest.

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green

Elder