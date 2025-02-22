Thinkers must come forward with traffic solutions

Dear Editor,

In your editorial Friday, February 23. “Data-driven strategies needed to curb road deaths” you made a good case for such strategies to inform us on how we ought to deal with the critical situation of road fatalities and serious accidents in general. I have no doubt the data is there but how it’s captured and documented is quite another story. You drew a nexus to the importation of all types of vehicles and the current conditions of our roads, notwithstanding the ongoing road expansion programme to handle this challenge

This comparison alone brings into question the use of such data. The current rate of traffic explosion, due to unchecked importation, will further impact the rate of fatal and serious accidents. It is natural for road users to react, albeit carelessly, when faced with impossible traffic conditions pushing then to the point where they will take big chances and break the laws to get ahead of others. Then there is the issue of parking. Once you get where you need to go most people will use any available space even when that space is clearly not sufficient or safe or even legal to park in, adding further to the chaos of available driving space on the road. The habit of passing waiting traffic and blocking others in opposite lanes is now a common practice which I have seen even the police indulge in.

This brings us back to the use of collected data and what role it is playing, if any, to inform road and city planning agencies.

At the end of the day the largest traffic congestion culminates in cities since they are the ultimate destinations where business is conducted and where many big secondary schools and colleges are located. Most of our big hospitals and clinics are also located in or close to the city hub. There have been many changes over time to get around this dilemma such as creating extra traffic lanes on narrow roads, introducing alternate one way streets, placing box intersections to reduce/ improve traffic flow as well as placing traffic cops at critical intersections during rush periods etc.

I do believe there is not much more we can do unless one is to limit access to the city during business hours by creating above street level parking outside the city and introducing an intercity transit service. Parking meters will not by themselves do the job as they will be costly. Meters can be used sparingly around the city with some requiring conditional usage arrangements.

The city of Georgetown is what it is and does not lend itself easily to big changes without heavy infrastructural cost and disruption. These suggested solutions, I would imagine will not go down well with many, so other thinkers are needed to come forward and share their thoughts as it will not be too long before the situation overwhelms us to the point of citizens taking bolder action into their own hands.

On the question of speeding this is one which only the law can address along with heavy penalties and licences revocation. The use of more cameras to monitor speeding along with cops who are prepared to enforce the law are still the best and only choices we have.

Sincerely,

Bernard A Ramsay