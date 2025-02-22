Why can’t the municipality and central government maintain an environmentally clean City of Georgetown?

Dear Editor,

The drains have been cleared, as clean as could be. The half-filled, white polyethene bags listing slightly askew spoke to the effort and expense. Whether Municipal government or Central government, or some combination of the two, it is a pleasant surprise and a good development. Many thanks. Saved a few dollars leaving the pocket to do a patch job every now and again.

The cleanup could be in prep for the upcoming Mashramani celebrations. Whatever the reason, it is a welcomed development. Now, if only such cleaning of the City could be a regular feature. Guyana is the subject of countless conference rooms and cocktail hours’ (don’t leave out golf course) conversations. It is primarily because of those offshore treasure troves of oil. The world comes running here. When Guyana is in the spotlight, it is inevitable that Georgetown has many more feet trampling across it. Also, there are those fresh, new eyes taking in the surroundings. Assessing and concluding. We would like for them to see some version of the fabled Garden City that Georgetown once was. I work diligently to absorb it for myself, but throw up my hands. If anybody sees what eludes me, the education would be well-received.

Unlike prior eras, there is no excuse today. Money is there, or can be found, to remake Guyana’s capital city into some reflection of its past grandeur and glory. Both had a certain quiet simplicity, a compelling and endearing one. It would be a feather in the cap of this country, if some sustained effort is made to return to that dignified state. After all, first impressions are the best ones, last a long time. If we don’t have respect for ourselves, then it is doubtful that others would. When we don’t, then it is asking too much of outsiders to look respectfully at us. Those recently cleaned drains reminded me of what was there before. Boxes and bags, plastic containers and other piles of rubbish discarded on a whim, and at a flash. No second thought. Government-big or small-can only do so much; most of the other work must be done by citizens.

To emphasize my points, there is an energy conference happening. Droves of high-level dignitaries and prospective investors. Surely, they would have an interest in getting a feel for what this country is all about, where it stands. I think that the state of the capital city of any country is one of its best recommendations. We can whisk them in dark-tinted SUVs from Eugene Correia or Cheddi Jagan International to their hotels, while carefully skirting the dismal spots, and the rough corners, of what should be this country’s showpiece. Its pride and joy: Georgetown. In a really restored and resplendent form. I could imagine that, would like to see such a state. Cleaning and weeding and maintaining the city set the standard. For what goes on in yards, neighbourhoods, restaurants. All are held accountable; all strive for that kind of healthy and appealing ambience. Can be done. Cash is in hand. Interest and will needed. Let’s all do our best to deliver.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall