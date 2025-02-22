Ride the wave: CWI CEO Dehring responds to ‘massive threat’ from T20 leagues

(Trinidad Express) New Cricket West Indies chief executive Chris Dehring admits franchise leagues are a “massive threat” to the game in the Caribbean but he says CWI must also seize the opportunity that these leagues provide.

In recent years, West Indies Test and One-Day International teams have seen several players making themselves unavailable in order to pursue contracts in various T20 leagues around the world.

And speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show on the Voice of Barbados Tuesday, Dehring acknowledged that a scenario in which players no longer needed Cricket West Indies to earn a living was serious but he said WI cricket could learn from the international club football model, “where you have private investment coming into the sport, doing all that development work and basically, the English FA basically has to pick the players off at the end.”

Expanding further, Dehring said: “I don’t condemn all this private investment and all these leagues popping up around the world, because it kind of solves one of the challenges.” He added though that, “it creates other challenges…for the West Indies team and future West Indies teams, but it’s not something that I look down on or am afraid…

“We just have to find the right way to ride those waves; to get more infrastructure, to get more national resources going into the sport at the territorial board level; get more and more exposed people working in cricket at the different levels. You have to create a pipeline.”

The CEO also said the franchise threat was a matter the ICC must deal with. “It is seriously under discussion, whether ICC should try and own the international calendar, create windows in which only international cricket can be played, etc,” he said.

“It’s an evolving process, we have to be part of that discussion knowing our particular vulnerability, because we don’t simply have the commercial resources to retain players and pay players the way India or an England might be able to. But…even England with their resources are coming under pressure… Collectively, cricket has to solve this problem.”

On generating revenue for WI cricket, Dehring explained: “We have a commercial area that we are going to utilise to continue to push West Indies cricket as a platform for commercial activity…

“We’re not asking for corporate support; we have to put together the kind of sponsorship packages…that will allow companies or encourage companies across the Caribbean and internationally to use West Indies cricket as a platform.”

And asked about the state of CWI’s coffers, Dehring said: “We’re paying our bills,” but he stressed, “our bills should be much bigger, we should have much more developmental expenditure.”

And saying that financial health was relative, Dehring said CWI could never hope to generate income as does India, but that the regional body would have to go about its business a little differently.

“What they (India) don’t have is our high athletic quotient…What we need to do is maximise it, making sure we get the best of the athletes that are coming into the system.”