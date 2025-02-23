Accident leads to temporary closure of harbour bridge

A vehicular accident early yesterday morning led to the temporary closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), according to an advisory issued by bridge management.

“The management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge wishes to inform the general public that the bridge is temporarily closed due to an incident at the retractor span. A team and the police are working assiduously to get the vehicle removed and restore traffic flow. A further update will be provided shortly. Thank you,” the statement read.

Stabroek News visited the scene and spoke with sources who indicated that the vehicle was traveling at high speed at the time of the crash. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was extracted from the wreck and taken for medical attention.

As of now, the vehicle remains at the police outpost at the DHB.