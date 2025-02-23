Colwyn Alex Croal convicted of discharging loaded firearm in 2016 Linden case

A 12-member jury has found Colwyn Alex Croal guilty of discharging a loaded firearm with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm to Sherwin Hughes.

The verdict was reached on February 21, 2025, followed a trial before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court.

Croal was initially charged with attempted murder, but the jury acquitted him of that offence by a 10-2 verdict. However, they unanimously convicted him on the alternative charge.

The charges stemmed from an April 2, 2016, shooting incident in Linden. On that night, Croal reportedly assaulted his wife, Simone Belle Croal, at her cousin Sherwin Hughes’ market stall, throwing a glass bottle at her. Hughes and his wife later took Simone to the Linden Hospital for treatment and, upon returning to drop her home in Silver City, were ambushed by Croal.