Contractors on Princes St condemned by Indar over unapproved work

Minister in the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Friday berated two contractors who had conducted excavation works along Princes Street, Georgetown, against the advice of engineers from the ministry.

A release from the ministry said that the contractors were given a 24-hour deadline to revet sections of the reserve that have become compromised as a result of improper excavation which was compounded by recent heavy rainfall.

Utility poles surrounding the unsanctioned works are now at risk. As such, Indar instructed GPL to intervene in an effort to stabilize the earth surrounding the poles.