Eighty Guyanese exhibitors at Barbados Agrofest

-fresh produce in demand

By Marcelle Thomas in Barbados

Guyanese agricultural produce, condiments and craft are in high demand among Barbadians at AgroFest 2025 which continues today at Queen’s Park, Bridgetown where an increasing number of participants are showcasing the country’s offerings.

The Agrofest opened on Friday with Guyana’s agricultural produce, mainly ground provisions and pineapples in high demand. There are around 80 exhibitors in the Guyana section and President Irfaan Ali urged locals to maximize the market.

“Last year, on day two all the products were finished, all! I told them I hope they saw the demand trends and catered for that this year. Our pineapples are a big seller, all of the ground provisions really, but they love the pineapples and ground provisions,” Ali told the Sunday Stabroek as he toured the Guyana pavilion at the event.