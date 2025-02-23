Family wants answers over sudden death of nurse in Bartica

-unhappy with hospital treatment

The family of Michal Wallerson, BSN, RN, is calling for transparency and accountability following her sudden and unexplained death on December 29, 2024.

Wallerson, who worked at the Bartica Regional Hospital (BRH), fell ill after completing a 12-hour night shift on December 28. According to her family, she was taken to the hospital’s emergency department less than an hour after her shift ended but was initially denied assistance in exiting the vehicle. A doctor reportedly told her brother, “We don’t come to take nobody out of car, the emergency comes to us.”

She was later discharged the same day despite being unable to walk unaided and without a clear diagnosis. By the following day, she was found dead at home.