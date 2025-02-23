Former fashion designer launches BabyD International

Former fashion designer and school teacher, Donette Brotherson, yesterday launched BabyD International in Guyana, bringing a first-of-its-kind childcare service to the local market. The launch event was held at the Pegasus Corporate Suites.

Brotherson, founder of BabyD Agency, shared that her love for children inspired her to start the agency six years ago in the United States. “With my love for children and newborns, I decided to create BabyD Agency to help moms—not only seasoned moms but new moms—especially those dealing with postpartum challenges,” she said.

The agency focuses on providing specialized care for children, ranging from newborns to 10 years old. “Our primary focus is to work with moms and their babies, but our services extend beyond the toddler stage,” Brotherson explained.