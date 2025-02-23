Guyana News

Guyana Shore Base employee wins car in safety sweepstakes

Anthony Parris with his prize
Earlier this month, the Guyana Shore Base Inc hosted the drawing for its Safety Sweepstakes Competition, offering one of its  employees the chance to win a brand-new MG3 car. Entries were awarded to participants of its Blood Drives, winners of safety initiatives such as the Observations and Interventions Cards and Kahoot challenges, Employees of the Month, Weekly Safety Winners, and more. From a pool of 9,000 entries, the company said that Anthony Parris, a Truck Driver/Operator from Crew A with over three years of service, emerged as the grand prize winner.  

