Leadership must not only speak the language of oneness but must also exemplify it

Dear Editor,

As we commemorate this Republic Day under the theme “Expressing our Culture and Creativity as One Guyana,” I am compelled to highlight that the aspiration for the true embrace of our culture, creativity and prosperity must not remain an abstract ideal but must be a lived reality for every Guyanese.

We long to see prosperity manifested in tangible ways in our teachers, imparting knowledge in classrooms rather than taking to the streets to demand fair wages.

We long to see our people earning a livelihood that allows them to withstand the economic burdens of rising costs of living.

We long to witness prosperity in our healthcare and education systems, where free services are of a quality comparable to those of developed nations.

We long for equity in the distribution of resources and opportunities, ensuring that every Guyanese, regardless of geographic location, ethnicity, or socio-economic status, shares in the wealth of our nation.

Development, my friends, is not solely the building of roads, schools, and hospitals; it is also the holistic investment in our people. Infrastructure is essential, but it must be accompanied by comprehensive policies that prioritize human resource development, empower our youth, and uplift our communities. Our prosperity as a nation is deeply rooted in the well-being of our people, and the realization of this vision requires selfless, visionary leadership that is people-centred and inclusive.

At this critical juncture, Guyana stands at a crossroads where our vast potential can be transformed into reality. However, this transformation necessitates a governance framework that ensures equitable access to opportunities and national wealth. True prosperity must be inclusive, transcending barriers of ethnicity, religion, and political affiliation. It is in this spirit that we call on the current administration to govern with fairness and impartiality, ensuring that our national patrimony benefits all Guyanese and not just a privileged few. The windfall from our oil and gas resources must serve as a tool to eradicate poverty, foster economic resilience, and empower our people with sustainable livelihoods.

Moreover, in our pursuit of national development, we must be intentional in fostering unity. Our leadership must not only speak the language of oneness but must also exemplify it through deliberate actions that promote inclusivity and mutual respect. As a society, we must strongly condemn all individuals, groups, or organizations that seek to sow racial and ethnic discord. It is incumbent upon the Ethnic Relations Commission to take a more serious and proactive role in addressing these divisive elements, ensuring that their mandate is executed with integrity and impartiality. The Guyana we love must be a nation where every citizen, regardless of background, feels equally valued and empowered to contribute to our collective progress.

As we reflect on 55 years of our republic, let us renew our commitment to a Guyana where unity is not merely a slogan but a lived experience. Let us champion the cause of inclusive development, where our prosperity is truly shared, and our national progress is sustained through the collective effort of all citizens.

With this vision in mind, I can say with conviction: Happy Mashramani! Let us continue to express our culture and creativity as One Guyana.

I thank you.

Hon. Jermaine Figueira.MP