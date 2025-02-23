Ministry apologises for not inviting Norton, opposition to flag raising

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport last night apologized for not inviting Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton and members of the opposition to the flag raising ceremony for the Republic anniversary.

A statement from the ministry said: “We extend a formal and unequivocal apology to the Leader of the Opposition and members of the Opposition over the failure to issue invitations to the 55th Republic Flag Raising Ceremony.

“We also extend our sincere apologies to His Excellency, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, for the regrettable embarrassment this oversight has caused.