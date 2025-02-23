President backs development of 1,000 acres at Kimbia for blackeye, red beans

President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced support for the development of 1000 acres of lands in the Berbice Savannah for blackeye and red beans production.

The President made the announcement during his visit to Kimbia, Berbice River, where a local group, Guycrops Inc, has engaged in large scale legume production.

“We are investing in mechanisation, investing in the infrastructure, working with the market, working with the private sector, integrating everything, ensuring it is successful from farm to market”, the President said.

According to the President, the 1000 acres of land earmarked will also complement farmers executing small scale production and add to the current output.