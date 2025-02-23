Two young mothers among 50 certified as heavy-duty equipment operators in Region 2

Two young mothers, Latoyah Walcott and Kenisha Walcott were among the 50 trainees from Region Two who graduated from the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Friday with certificates for the use of heavy-duty equipment.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that Latoyah Walcott reflected on her arduous but successful journey. As a former school dropout, she had never imagined that she would one day walk across a graduation stage.

“Coming to classes and juggling work and a baby it was tough but with determination and hard work anything is possible,” she told DPI.

Proudly saying that she “loves hard work,” the 23-year-old mother defied all odds, invested her all into studying, and can now reap the benefits.