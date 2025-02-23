Depressing presentation by Brassington

Dear Editor,

Listening to a rather depressing presentation by Winston Brassington at the Oil Conference, I was moved to ponder whether the Guyana Gas to Energy project might be like the HS2 (High Speed Two) train project in the UK. Plenty of vision, brilliant in conception but way over budget and way behind schedule. This train line – supposedly from London to Manchester – now looks likely to be late and not ever to reach the original start and end points. Plenty of lessons for Winston in that.

Yours in hope for Guyana

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair