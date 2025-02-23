Disgraceful public restroom at Fogarty’s

Dear Editor,

In the heart of bustling Georgetown there is a public restroom overflowing with urine, approximately fifteen feet from a crowded restaurant and near to a pavement. It does not have a door and it is visible from its entrance that it is not well maintained. The floor was wet in various parts. The first toilet I glanced at was filled to the brim. I recall having to use this facility exceeding a year before and it had been in the same disgusting state. I am now bringing it to the attention of the Public Health Department.

This restroom is located in the once renowned “Fogarty’s” building. To compound this atrocity, someone sits at the entrance to the restroom to collect the necessary admission fee of one hundred dollars. This is nothing less than disrespectful. A year ago or thereabouts, the fee was forty dollars and no work or improvement has been done since then, to make it hygienic. “Fogarty’s” is privately owned.

It could be assumed that the admission fee for the restroom is going to the owner of the building.

We who boast of being the richest country in the world per capita, can surely do better. It can only be hoped that the Public Health Authority will put an end to this filthy condition.

Sincerely,

Conrad Barrow