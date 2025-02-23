Apple’s century leads transport to crushing 298-run victory over Malteenoes  

GCA/Georgetown City Cricket Cup & Friends Mayor’s U17 100 Overs
Transport Sports Club delivered a resounding statement in the ongoing GCA/Georgetown City Cricket Cup & Friends Mayor’s Under-17 Hundred Overs competition, routing Malteenoes Sports Club by a staggering 298 runs at Transport Sports Club Ground yesterday.
For the second consecutive match, Transport’s hard-hitting opener Shamar Apple stole the spotlight, producing a breathtaking century to propel his side to a mammoth 350/6 in 40 overs. Apple’s 121-run blitz came off just 63 deliveries, featuring nine fours and ten sixes as he dismantled the Malteenoes bowling attack. Winning the toss, Malteenoes opted to bowl first, only to be met with relentless aggression from the left-handed Apple and his opening partner Jared Glasgow, who compiled a solid 53 off 76 balls. The pair laid a rock-solid foundation with a 165-run opening stand before Glasgow fell in the 20th over.