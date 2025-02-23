DCC dominates Bel Air Rubis with 129-run victory, GCC annihilates Everest

GCA/Georgetown City Cricket Cup & Friends Mayor’s U17 100 Overs

Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) put on a commanding performance to defeat Bel Air Rubis by 129 runs in the GCA/Georgetown City Cricket Cup & Friends Mayor’s Under-17 Hundred Overs competition. The match, played yesterday at Queen’s College Ground, saw DCC showcase their depth with both bat and ball to secure an emphatic win.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, DCC posted a competitive total of 229 all out in 52.5 overs. The highlight of the innings was a stellar knock by Lomar Seecharran, who top-scored with 90 runs off 121 balls, including 13 fours and a six. He received some support from Nathan Bishop (27 off 64 balls) and Kaylon Callendar (16), but the regular fall of wickets kept the total from accelerating.