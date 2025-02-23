Nets extend Sixers’ skid with buzzer-beating tip-in

(Field Level Media) Nic Claxton put in an offensive rebound at the buzzer as the Brooklyn Nets slipped past the host Philadelphia 76ers 105-103 yesterday.

After Tyrese Maxey tied it with a 3-pointer, the Nets opted not to call timeout. Brooklyn’s Keon Johnson missed a 3-pointer from the wing with two seconds remaining, but Claxton hustled to the rebound, caught it in mid-air along the left side of the lane and shot it in as the horn sounded.

Cameron Johnson led Brooklyn with 23 points, although he shot just 1-of-9 from 3-point range. Trendon Watford chipped in with 16 points off the bench and Claxton added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Nets, who have won seven of their last nine.

Maxey paced the Sixers with 31 points, while Quentin Grimes pitched in with 16 points. Joel Embiid had 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field as Philadelphia lost its seventh in a row.

The Nets led by 17 early in the third quarter before the Sixers eventually got within 83-76 heading into the fourth.

Watford scored nine points in the first seven minutes of the fourth, helping Brooklyn lead 94-88 with 5:40 to play. However, Philadelphia responded with nine straight points, capped by Grimes’ go-ahead 3-pointer and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s follow slam shortly thereafter for a 97-94 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left.

Maxey’s 3-pointer snapped a tie with about three minutes left, but Keon Johnson’s 3-pointer about a minute later gave the Nets a 102-100 lead. Maxey’s transition 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining tied it at 103-103, setting up the exciting finish.

Brooklyn shot a blistering 75 percent (15 of 20 from the field in the first quarter en route to a 40-30 lead after 12 minutes.

The Nets led by double digits for most of the second quarter, going ahead by as many as 17 before settling for a 63-52 lead at the break.

Maxey led all scorers with 15 first-half points. Cameron Johnson had 12 for Brooklyn.