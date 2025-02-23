Powell slams potential ICC demotion of WI

…calls for unity and support for coach Sammy

(Trinidad Express) Former West Indies cricketer Ricardo Powell has voiced strong opposition to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) potential decision to demote the West Indies cricket team, arguing that such a move would harm both the players and the game in the region.

Powell, known for his explosive batting during his playing days, believes the West Indies still possess the talent to compete at the highest level but warns that systemic issues within Caribbean cricket must be addressed to ensure the best players are available for selection.

Speaking candidly with host Andre Errol Baptiste on Face of Sports TV Show on WESN TV on Thursday, Powell expressed his concerns about the ICC’s rumoured decision, suggesting it would be financially motivated rather than based on the team’s potential.