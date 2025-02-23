Raja Pooran stars in Everest Masters’ 57-run victory over Costa Rica

Former Guyana youth player Raja Pooran delivered a stellar all-round performance to lead Everest Masters to a commanding 57-run victory over a Costa Rica team on Friday during their tour of Costa Rica.

Everest Masters, after winning the toss, posted a competitive total of 110 all out in 19.4 overs. Pooran played a brief but impactful knock of 15 runs, while Troy Dudnauth led the scoring with a top-score of 43. Marlon Haider was the standout bowler for Costa Rica, taking three wickets for just 13 runs in his four-over spell on a responsive pitch.

Defending a modest total, Everest Masters dominated with the ball, skittling out the hosts for just 53 runs in the penultimate over. Pooran spearheaded the bowling attack with a sensational spell, claiming 4-7 in his allotted four overs of medium pace. He received solid support from fellow former Guyana youth players Ucil Amstrong and Lookeshwar Mohabeer, both of whom picked up two wickets each.