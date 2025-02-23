Seon Bristol named manager as Guyana gears up for Caribbean Boxing Championship

The highly anticipated return of the Caribbean Boxing Championship is in six days, and the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has appointed Seon Bristol as the manager of the national team set to compete in St. Lucia from February 27 to March 3.

Bristol, who serves as the GBA’s Assistant Secretary-Treasurer, is no stranger to the sport, being the nephew of former Commonwealth middleweight champion Kenny Bristol.

According to a release from the GBA, his leadership comes at a crucial time as Guyana looks to reclaim its status as a regional boxing powerhouse.